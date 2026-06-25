Latti Sports tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 24: The sports tournament at Latti concluded on a high note amid enthusiastic participation from local youth and strong community support. The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia as the chief guest, who lauded the efforts of the organizers and encouraged young people to actively engage in sports and constructive activities.

Addressing the gathering, Mankotia emphasized the vital role of sports in building a healthy, disciplined, and progressive society. He distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams and congratulated all participants for displaying remarkable sportsmanship, dedication, and team spirit throughout the tournament.

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Local residents appreciated the MLA’s presence, noting that he was the first elected representative to personally visit the area for such an event despite a demanding schedule. They said his visit served as a major source of motivation and encouragement for the youth.

Among those present were former Sarpanch Kasturi Lal Gupta, SDM Latti, SHO Latti, BDC Chairperson Pinki Devi, several former sarpanches and panches, and other prominent citizens.

The MLA expressed gratitude to the Principal and Headmaster of the Middle School, teachers, students, and members of the organizing committee, including Touqeer Ahmad, Tousiq Abbas Naik, Arshad Naik, Master Khalid Sahib, and the Tehsildar Latti, for their contributions to the successful conduct of the tournament.