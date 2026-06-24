Late Mufti introduced job outsourcing in J&K: NC

Rejects PDP's corruption allegations

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23: The ruling National Conference (NC) today alleged that the concept of outsourcing in J&K was first introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, as it rejected the Peoples Democratic Party's allegations of corruption in the outsourcing of nearly 25,000 jobs.

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Responding to a PDP protest over the issue, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the opposition party was attempting to create a controversy over a practice it had itself pioneered while in power.

"The concept of outsourcing was brought to J&K by late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. In JKTDC, hotels and restaurants were outsourced during the PDP regime. What were the parameters on which that was done?" Dar told reporters here.

He alleged that several restaurants were allotted to relatives and known persons without any transparent criteria and questioned the PDP's credibility in raising concerns over outsourcing.

Dar dismissed the party's allegations against the NC-led Government as "drama" aimed at staying in the news and remaining politically relevant.

"The issue was raised in the Assembly and details were provided regarding the departments where outsourcing is being done," he said, adding that the present system operates through companies engaged under prescribed procedures.

Dar also challenged the PDP to approach investigating agencies if it possessed evidence of wrongdoing.

"If there is a scam and they have proof, why don't they file a complaint with the investigating agencies? Instead, they are going before the media because they have run out of issues," he said.

Dar further accused the PDP of overlooking alleged irregularities during its own tenure, citing what he described as the "KVIB scam" and the "J&K Bank scam."

While asserting that the NC welcomed criticism from opposition parties, he said such criticism should not be used to mislead the public.

Earlier in the day, PDP leaders and workers staged a protest here, alleging corruption in the outsourcing of around 25,000 jobs under the NC-led government and demanded a probe into the process.

The party claimed the outsourcing exercise lacked transparency and adversely affected employment opportunities for local youth.