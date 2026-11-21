HARIDWAR, Nov 21: The last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother were held at the Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday.

Adityanath paid floral tributes to his mother's remains before they were taken to the funeral pyre. His younger brother then consigned it to flames.

Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at her native village in Uttarakhand on Friday morning at the age of 91. (Agencies)