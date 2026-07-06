Laser Power & Infra sets IPO price band at  Rs 203-214/share; issue opens July 9

NEW DELHI, July 6: Integrated power cables and transmission products manufacturer Laser Power & Infra Ltd (LPIL) on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 203-214 per share for its Rs 742 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on July 9.

The three-day public issue will conclude on July 13, while the anchor investor portion will open on July 8, the company announced.

At the upper end of the price band, the Kolkata-headquartered company will be valued at around Rs 3,000 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating Rs 200 crore by promoters.

Under the OFS, Deepak Goel, Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel will sell shares worth up to Rs 112.5 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 62.5 crore, respectively.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for pre-payment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to Rs 490 crore, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

LPIL operates in two business segments -- manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). It manufactures power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables and other products used in the power transmission and distribution sector.

The company is a licensed stranding partner of US-based TS Conductor, enabling it to manufacture advanced high-capacity transmission conductors in India.

LPIL has three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal -- two at Dhulagarh and one at Kharagpur -- with a combined installed capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes as of March 31, 2026.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,326 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 151 crore.

Its order book stood at Rs 3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026, comprising Rs 1,668 crore for the manufacturing business and Rs 1,574 crore for the EPC business.

The company supplies products to Indian Railways, Tata Power-managed Odisha power distribution companies, including TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd, TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd, besides private EPC players such as Montecarlo Ltd and KRYFS Power Components Ltd.

Half of the net issue has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. (PTI)