Largest batch of over 8,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU: (Jul 7) The largest batch of pilgrims so far this year, comprising 8,815 devotees, including 31 foreign nationals, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Tuesday for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir amid tight security.

More than 93,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Himalayas during the first four days of the pilgrimage, with the figure expected to cross the one-lakh mark later in the day.

Officials said the sixth batch comprised 5,831 men, 2,193 women, 31 children, 598 sadhus, 131 sadhvis and 31 foreign nationals.