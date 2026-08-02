Lanka prison rights group blames  overcrowding for clash that killed inmate

COLOMBO, Aug 2: A Sri Lankan prison rights group on Sunday blamed overcrowding at the Mahara Prison for yesterday's clash, which killed one inmate and injured seven others.

A spokesperson for the Committee for the Protection of Prisoners' Rights (CPRP) said the Mahara Prison has a capacity of less than 200, yet it was housing 4,100 inmates.

A clash erupted between inmates at around 4 pm on Saturday, and the situation soon got out of hand.

Police said that one inmate was killed in the clash while seven others were injured. A large gathering of inmates' relatives was looking for their kin following the clash, they added.

"The situation has been put under control this morning," Sajeewa Madawatta, deputy inspector general of police, told reporters.

Some of the inmates were transferred out to other jails, prison officials said.

Prison spokesman A C Gajanayake said the rioting inmates had caused damage to prison property.

The spokesman said the inmates set fire to the chief jailor's office, attacked the main gate and the rehabilitation office.

He said that police, Special Task Force, airforce and the navy were deployed to bring the situation under control.

In early July, a similar clash erupted inside the Negombo prison in the northwestern coastal town, which killed 33 people, including inmates and prison officials. (PTI)