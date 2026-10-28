Language Loss Means Losing A Way Of Understanding The World: LG Manoj Sinha

BUDGAM, Oct 28: Stressing the need to preserve linguistic and cultural identities amid globalisation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday cautioned that the disappearance of a language also meant the loss of a distinctive way of understanding the world.

Speaking at an event in Bemina, LG Sinha said a region could not be understood merely through geographical boundaries, maps and statistics, but also through its folk traditions, languages, art forms, religious heritage and the lived experiences of its people,

He said the centre would focus on cultural heritage, language preservation, manuscript conservation, digital archiving, linguistic mapping and interdisciplinary research.

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On artificial intelligence (AI), Sinha said technological capabilities and emotional intelligence were not contradictory but complementary, adding that emotional intelligence could make technology more useful, responsible and humane.

He stressed that students should use modern technology to expand their capabilities while preserving independent thinking, ethical awareness, imagination and human identity.

“The future will belong to those capable of connecting different disciplines and facilitating dialogue between technology professionals, researchers and traditional artisans,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted the need for collaboration among experts in linguistics, anthropology, ecology, economics, psychology and the arts to address challenges such as climate change, migration and tourism-related issues.

He expressed confidence that the centre could emerge as a model for interdisciplinary research and attract scholars from other institutions. (KNO)