Landslide in Mumbai Division affects train services; several trains diverted, short-terminated

MUMBAI, Jul 9: Several long-distance trains have been diverted, short-terminated and short-originated following a landslide on the South East Ghat section of the Mumbai Division between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill, the Railways said today.

According to the East Coast Railway, Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli Special, departing Ahmedabad on July 9, will be diverted via Surat-Paldhi-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund.

The following trains leaving Mumbai on July 9 will also operate on the diverted route via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund:

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Train No. 22159 CSMT Mumbai-Chennai Egmore

Train No. 17222 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kakinada Port

Train No. 22732 CSMT Mumbai-Hyderabad

Train No. 11019 CSMT Mumbai-Bhubaneswar

Railways also announced the short termination of Train No. 16340 Nagercoil-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, which left Nagercoil on July 8, and Train No. 11302 KSR Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai, which departed Bengaluru on July 8.

Both trains will terminate at Pune instead of Mumbai.

Further, Train No. 16339 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Nagercoil Junction will originate from Pune on July 9 instead of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

The Railways expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said the changes were necessitated due to the landslide affecting train operations on the Mumbai Division.

(UNI)