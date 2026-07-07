Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; several feared trapped

Landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; several feared trapped

WAYANAD (KERALA): (Jul 7) A major landslide was reported at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad on Tuesday, with apprehensions that some people may be trapped under the debris, Fire and Rescue Services officials said. According to officials, the landslide occurred...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:34 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

WAYANAD (KERALA): (Jul 7) A major landslide was reported at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad on Tuesday, with apprehensions that some people may be trapped under the debris, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.

According to officials, the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot, and search operations will start soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now