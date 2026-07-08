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Home / Latest News / Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track; Yatra Unaffected, Battery Car Service Suspended

Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track; Yatra Unaffected, Battery Car Service Suspended

JAMMU, Jul 8: A landslide triggered by rains struck the Vaishno Devi yatra track atop Trikota hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday evening, forcing the suspension of the battery car service, officials said. The pilgrimage to the...

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Daily Excelsior
08:15 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 8: A landslide triggered by rains struck the Vaishno Devi yatra track atop Trikota hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday evening, forcing the suspension of the battery car service, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine remained unaffected, with hundreds of pilgrims continuing their to-and-fro trek despite the landslide, they said.

The officials said the landslide occurred near Himkoti on the new track leading to the shrine following heavy rainfall.

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