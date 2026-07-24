Landslide hit families in Gandala-Tirshi continue to live in tents

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 23: Nearly a year after devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall ravaged parts of Udhampur district, several families in the villages of Gandala and Tirshi continue to live in temporary tents and tarpaulin shelters, awaiting permanent rehabilitation.

The affected residents have expressed deep concern over the slow pace of rehabilitation and infrastructure development, stating that they have been struggling for months without permanent housing, proper road connectivity, or basic civic amenities.

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The disaster struck on August 26 last year, when incessant rainfall triggered massive landslides that destroyed several houses in these mountainous villages. Many families lost not only their homes but also livestock, household belongings, and other valuables, forcing them to seek refuge in temporary shelters provided by the district administration.

The displaced families say that living in tents has become increasingly difficult. "We lost everything-our homes, livestock, and belongings. Since the landslide, we have been living under plastic sheets. The administration visited us a few times, but there has been no visible progress towards our permanent rehabilitation," one of the affected residents said.

According to the victims, while the administration provided immediate relief and temporary accommodation, the arrangements are no longer sufficient. They have demanded permanent rehabilitation, including the allotment of five marlas of land and the construction of houses for every affected family so they can rebuild their lives with dignity.

The residents also voiced concern over the safety of their present location. With heavy rainfall continuing in the region over the past few days, rainwater has started entering the temporary tents, making living conditions even more difficult and raising fears of further damage.

Locals have also highlighted the need for faster road construction and improved basic infrastructure in the area, saying that delays have added to the hardships faced by the affected communities.

The affected families have appealed to the Government and district administration to take immediate steps to ensure their permanent rehabilitation before the onset of the harsh winter season. They urged the authorities to expedite the rehabilitation process so that they can move from temporary shelters to safe and permanent homes at the earliest.