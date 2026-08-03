Land subsidence hits Mendhar village, several structures damaged

Cloudbursts trigger flashfloods in Ganderbal

Man dies of shooting stone, Katra-Reasi road blocked

Gopal Sharma

Advertisement

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Aug 2: The cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Gandherbal district of Kashmir, at least five houses and two school buildings were damaged and more than half a dozen other structures developed cracks after a severe land subsidence occurred in a remote village in Mendhar area of Poonch while a villager was killed due to shooting stones from a hillock in Gulabgarh area of Mahore Sub Division in Reasi district today.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The busy Katra-Reasi highway was blocked during early morning on Sunday, after a fresh landslide hit the road near Banganga steam. After this blockage, the movement of vehicles was diverted to the old single- road which created long traffic jams in Katra town.

Click here to watch video

Reports from Reasi said that an elderly villager, Bashir Ahmed (65), resident of Dadni Shadole in Gulabragh, Mahore was killed after he was hit by shooting stones at Bandrawali village. He was returning home on foot along the mountainous road.

Due to fresh landslide during early morning today, the busy Katra-Reasi road was blocked. The falling of mud-slide and stones continued throughout the day today, hampering the restoration work. Till late this evening, the road was closed and the traffic was later diverted to narrow old road, along the yatra marg, creating long traffic jams in the town. The traffic police had tough time to manage the traffic and the local policemen were also deployed to regulate the traffic.

A cloudburst struck Safapora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today, triggering flash floods that inundated residential localities, commercial establishments, roads and orchards.

The sudden surge of water entered several houses and shops, damaging household belongings and disrupting normal life.

Roads and interior lanes were submerged, severely affecting vehicular movement and making it difficult for residents to move within the area.

Several orchards also remained under water, raising concerns among growers over possible crop losses.

Residents urged the district administration to immediately assess the damage, deploy dewatering machinery and provide relief to affected families. They also sought long-term flood mitigation measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Reports from Poonch said that land in Sarooti village in Mendhar Sub Division of Poonch reportedly began sinking following heavy rains on July 22. Over the past 11 days, the situation has deteriorated, forcing several families to abandon their homes as large cracks continued to widen across the affected area.

SDM Mendhar Imran Rashid Kataria while confirming the damage in the village, added that moré than half a dozen houses remain under threat as the ground continues to show signs of instability. A school has also been damaged in the land subsidence. The two families were also provided immediate relief material by the administration.

Kataria said Tehsildar Mendhar, Rahul Basotra along with field staff visited the site and was in touch with the affected families. The administration was closely monitoring the situation, he said, adding that a detailed assessment of the damage was underway. He claimed that the team will visit again tomorrow to take on the spot fresh assessment. If needed more families will be shifted to the safer locations, he said.

The residents have claimed that at least five residential houses and two school buildings have already been damaged, with several other houses suffering cracks, prompting the inhabitants to shift to safer locations.

The subsidence has also severely damaged essential infrastructure, disrupting drinking water supply and electricity after pipelines, power lines and poles were damaged, Rashid Shah, a local said.

He appealed for an urgent geological assessment and engineering intervention to divert the accumulating water, which locals believe is triggering the land movement. He warned that a shrine, a graveyard and another residential settlement located downhill were also under threat if the subsidence continues.

Another resident alleged that despite the worsening crisis, no senior government officials had visited the remote village.

“Families have removed their belongings from their houses but have not even been provided tents to spend the night,” he claimed.

The residents alleged that the area has been left without proper drinking water and electricity after the landslide damaged water supply lines and electric poles. They claimed that affected families are fetching water from distant locations and are living in difficult conditions without tents or adequate relief.

The affected villagers have appealed to the District Administration Poonch to immediately shift vulnerable families to safer locations, provide temporary shelter and relief, restore basic services and ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir, with Bandipora recording the highest precipitation at 51.5 mm.

The weatherman warned of more heavy rain, flash floods, landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places over the next five days.

The MeT Centre Srinagar said widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms were recorded across J&K during the past 24 hours till 8:30 am.

Bandipora received the highest rainfall at 51.5 mm, followed by Poonch with 41 mm, Ganderbal with 20.5 mm, and Awantipora with 20.4 mm.

The MeT forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.

Similar weather is likely to persist over the following two days without any significant change.

According to the department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places from August 2 to 4, mainly during the afternoon, evening and early morning hours. A few districts may witness heavy rain, brief intense showers and torrential downpours.

The weather office warned of isolated heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in the Jammu division between August 2 and 5.

Similar conditions are expected over parts of the Kashmir division on August 3 and 4.

The department cautioned that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable locations.

From August 5 to 7, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at many places, with brief intense showers expected at isolated locations.

Between August 8 and 10, light rain and thundershowers are forecast at scattered places, with the possibility of brief intense showers at a few locations.

The MeT Centre’s district-wise forecast indicates that the heaviest rainfall is expected over parts of the Jammu division on August 3.

Several districts have been placed under an orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Most districts in the Kashmir division remain under a yellow alert during the same period due to the possibility of thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers.

From August 4 onwards, the warning level is expected to ease across most of Kashmir.

However, parts of the Jammu division will continue to remain under a yellow alert, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides and mudslides persisting at vulnerable locations.

In its evening weather update, the MeT Centre said Katra received the highest rainfall in the Union Territory between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm at 31.8 mm, followed by Srinagar with 3.6 mm and Bhaderwah with 3 mm.

No rainfall was recorded during the period at Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, Jammu, Banihal and Batote.