Jammu, Jul 20: Seven shops were damaged on Monday due to land subsidence triggered by heavy rains along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, officials said.

Heavy rains also triggered flash floods in the upper Kither-Narsu belt of Udhampur, resulting in land subsidence along the highway, they said.

Seven shops, including a restaurant, were damaged in the incident, they said, adding, locals and police immediately swung into action and removed debris from the damaged structures.

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Cracks have developed across nearly four acres of land along the highway, threatening other structures in the area, officials said. (Agencies)