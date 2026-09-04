Land of Chamkaur Sahib a timeless testament to sacrifice, honour, service, courage: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH, Sep 3 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the land of Chamkaur Sahib is a timeless testament to sacrifice, martyrdom, honour, service, courage and indomitable spirit.

He made the remarks after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab.

Saini prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Haryana and for further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between Haryana and Punjab.

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He also announced Rs 21 lakh for the construction of a historic gate to be named after Amar Shaheed Bibi Sharan Kaur, a Sikh martyr.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the opportunity to bow before the Guru at the sacred land of Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib was an extremely emotional and proud moment for him.

"This sacred place is associated with the supreme sacrifice of the elder Sahibzadas, Baba Ajit Singh Ji and Baba Jujhar Singh Ji, the revered sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

Following the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas in 1704, during that cold December night, Bibi Sharan Kaur displayed extraordinary courage and a spirit of service by performing the last rites of the Sahibzadas. Her selfless service and valour remain an example that history can never forget," Saini said.

The chief minister said that the example of Bibi Sharan Kaur teaches us that women have never lagged behind anyone when it comes to service and courage.

Saini said that the central and Haryana governments are today following the path shown by the great Gurus.

To mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Haryana government organised various programmes for a month to take his teachings to the people and pay tribute to his supreme sacrifice.

A grand event was organised in Kurukshetra last year, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects and launched a commemorative coin and a coffee-table book in memory of the Guru.

The government is constructing a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 100 crore so that the messages and teachings of the Gurus can be disseminated among the people, he said.

Saini said that there is a need today for all to resolve to take the country forward, fulfil the vision of a developed India and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi.

He said that the prime minister is working day and night with great dedication to take the country to new heights, and everyone should extend their support to these efforts.

Saini also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib Amar Shaheed Bibi Sharan Kaur Ji at Raipur in Punjab and paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifice of the great martyr Bibi Sharan Kaur.

Thereafter, he visited the ancient Shiva Temple at Dera Baba Umed Giri Ji in Lakhno, where he offered prayers and prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of Punjab, Haryana and the entire country.

Addressing the devotees present on the occasion, Chief Minister Saini said the life and sacrifice of Bibi Sharan Kaur will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

He said true valour lies in never turning away from one's duty even in the most difficult circumstances and in dedicating oneself completely to the service of humanity.

He called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the state's glorious history and the lives of great martyrs, stay away from drugs and other social evils and devote themselves to education, sports, skill development and nation-building.

Saini said the relationship between Punjab and Haryana goes beyond that of neighbouring states and is rooted in a shared history, culture, values and brotherhood.

He said whenever he visits the land of Punjab, he feels as though he is among his own family.

The chief minister said the teachings of Gurus, saints and great personalities show everyone the path of service, sacrifice, courage, truth and the welfare of humanity. (PTI)