Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Police today initiated proceedings to attach 5 kanals and 5 marlas of land belonging to a proclaimed offender in Devespora Magam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A Police Spokesperson said the land belongs to Abdul Ahad Mir, son of Mohammad Akbar Mir, resident of Devespora Magam, who is presently stated to be residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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The action was initiated in the presence of revenue officials following directions from the competent court in connection with FIR No. 198/2003 registered at Police Station Handwara.

“The action is part of the ongoing legal proceedings and is aimed at executing judicial orders,” the Spokesperson said, adding that Police would continue legal action against absconders in accordance with the law.