Land Muddle Persists

The Regional Science Centre proposed for Jammu is the latest in a long line of flagship projects to founder on the question of land. Since its announcement with an indicative outlay of Rs 50 crore, it has not moved an inch since. Four years on, the Centre's willingness to fund construction and the Science and Technology Department's keenness have counted for little, because the developed land with fencing and basic utilities remains unidentified. The pattern is depressingly familiar. AIIMS, IIT and IIM, to name only a few, were announced with great fanfare and then either delayed or left in limbo for want of suitable land. Each time the explanation is the same, and each time the public is left wondering about poor execution.

The most astonishing aspect is that, on paper, Jammu and Kashmir has vast tracts of land and a substantial land pool. Yet whenever a major development project is mooted, the administration discovers that no appropriate parcel exists, especially in Jammu. It is tempting to blame the insistence on locating projects in Jammu itself, but the story is no different in the other preferred districts of Samba, Kathua and Udhampur. This suggests the problem lies with the absence of a credible land bank, clear records and coordinated decision-making between the district administration and the departments concerned.

Sites at Bari Brahmana, Miran Sahib, Bhalwal and Akhnoor were reportedly shown to the National Council of Science Museums and rejected, largely because they were not close enough to the National Highway. That such a basic criterion was not factored in at the outset speaks volumes about the quality of the groundwork. The stakes are high. J&K is already lagging in industrialisation. A Regional Science Centre is a means of bridging the technology and research gap. Grooming young minds, spotting talent early and giving it a platform and infrastructure to pursue research is the need of the hour.

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A portion of land adjoining the proposed High Court complex at Raika has now been identified. If levelling of its sloping terrain is the only obstacle, the work should be taken up on a war footing so that the site can be made fit for inspection and handed over at the earliest. The identification alone is not enough; assessment, preparation, and a formal NCSM decision must follow in quick succession. Almost four years have already been squandered. Further delay serves no one.