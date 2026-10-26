Land hurdle keeps Jammu Science Centre on paper despite Union Govt’s backing

*Site at Raika needs leveling before NCSM inspection

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Oct 25: Despite the Science and Technology Department’s keenness and the Government of India’s willingness to provide financial assistance, the proposed Regional Science Centre in Jammu continues to remain a non-starter, with the identification of suitable land emerging as the biggest stumbling block.

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Even now, a portion of land adjoining the site earmarked for the new High Court complex at Raika has reportedly been identified, but its sloping terrain needs to be leveled before the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) team can inspect the site.

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The latest development underscores the prolonged delay in fulfilling what should have been the most basic prerequisite for a project intended to promote scientific learning among students and the general public.

“Despite repeated exercises to identify a suitable location, Jammu is still awaiting a site that meets NCSM’s requirements and can be formally approved for construction”, official sources told EXCELSIOR.

“Had suitable land been identified and made ready in time, the project could have progressed substantially by now. Instead, the administration continues to grapple with the preliminary task of site identification, even as the Science and Technology Department is interested in taking the project forward and the Centre is willing to extend financial assistance”, they added.

The portion adjoining the proposed High Court complex at Raika has now emerged as a possible option. However, the sloping nature of the land means that leveling work will be required before the NCSM team can inspect it and determine whether it fulfills the technical requirements for setting up the centre, sources said.

Several locations in Bari Brahmana, Miran Sahib, Bhalwal and Akhnoor were considered and shown to NCSM teams, but these were reportedly rejected because they were not sufficiently close to the National Highway.

Under the proposed arrangement, the J&K Government is required to provide developed land, including fencing and basic utility connections, while the expenditure on construction is to be met by the Union Ministry of Culture through NCSM.

“This places the responsibility for ensuring the availability of a suitable and developed site at the centre of the entire exercise. Unless the land is identified, prepared and approved, the proposed financial assistance cannot translate into construction on the ground”, sources said, adding “the repeated delays raise questions over the coordination between the district administration and the concerned department”.

The establishment of the Regional Science Centre at Jammu had also figured in the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Supplementary Demands for Grants of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 and the Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on March 13, 2023.

The announcement envisaged taking forward the establishment of the centre in collaboration with NCSM under the Union Ministry of Culture. An investment of Rs 50 crore had earlier been indicated for the proposed Jammu facility.

The centre is intended to provide an experiment-based learning environment to inculcate a spirit of inquiry, foster creative talent and promote scientific temper among students and the wider community. Through interactive exhibits, demonstrations and educational activities, it is expected to supplement science education imparted in schools and colleges.

It is also envisaged to organise educational and training programmes for students, teachers, young entrepreneurs, technicians and other sections of society, besides developing scientific exhibits and teaching aids to popularise science and technology.

“The prolonged delay in identifying a suitable site has consequently kept Jammu from accessing an institution that could significantly strengthen informal science education and encourage students to pursue scientific interests beyond the classroom”, sources remarked.

When contacted, Bilal Ahmed, Joint Director, J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council, said, “the latest identification of a portion of land at Raika offers another opportunity to break the impasse. However, merely identifying a potential site is not enough. The terrain is required to be assessed, the necessary leveling undertaken, and the location presented to NCSM for a formal decision on its suitability”.

“If the Raika site meets the prescribed criteria, the remaining formalities would be completed without further avoidable delay. If it does not, another alternative and suitable site will have to be identified by the Jammu district administration”, he said in response to a question.