Land hurdle cleared for Kendriya Vidyalaya at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 8: A major breakthrough has been achieved towards establishment of the long-awaited Kendriya Vidyalaya at Katra (Kakryal), with key land-related hurdles resolved through the intervention and sustained efforts of MLA Baldev Raj Sharma.

Taking up the matter on priority, MLA Baldev Raj Sharma personally approached the landholders and stakeholders and appealed to them to come forward in the larger public interest and for the educational future of local children

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According to a press release issued, landholders of Kun Kanyala and Panthal villages have donated 22 kanals of land free of cost for the proposed school. The Gift Deed was completed on September 7, marking a significant step towards making the project functional.

The proposal for a KV at Katra was included among 23 proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas by the J&K School Education Department in August 2020, while the Central Government approved the KV for Katra (Kakryal)/Panthal area in December 2024.

The project had remained pending due to land-related issues, including ownership and partition matters, registration charges, land-use provisions and road connectivity. The MLA also provided Rs 5 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund towards registration charges and assured development of the approach road, subject to necessary formalities.