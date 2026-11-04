Land acquisition creates no indefeasible right to public employment: HC

‘Preferential appointments can't bypass open recruitment’

*Dismisses plea seeking Rly jobs under land-loser quota

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant ruling on the constitutional framework governing public employment, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the acquisition of land for a public purpose does not confer an automatic or indefeasible right to employment, particularly where the claimed appointment is not supported by a constitutionally compliant recruitment process.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by two residents of Ompora, Budgam, seeking railway jobs under the land-loser quota, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that public employment must conform to the constitutional guarantees enshrined under Articles 14 and 16, which mandate equality before law and equal opportunity in matters of public employment.

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The High Court held that the erstwhile Railway Board policy providing employment to families whose land had been acquired for railway projects was constitutionally unsustainable to the extent it contemplated appointments without an open and competitive selection process.

The petitioners, Zareena Akhter and Tanveer Ahmad Wani, had approached the High Court seeking directions to the Union Ministry of Railways and other railway authorities to issue formal engagement orders in their favour under the land-loser quota. They had also sought treatment at par with similarly situated persons who had allegedly been provided employment following acquisition of their land.

According to the petition, approximately four kanals of land belonging to the family of petitioner No. 1 and one kanal belonging to the father of petitioner No. 2 had been acquired for construction of a railway yard and workshop at Ompora, Budgam.

In the case of Zareena Akhter, her brother had initially been screened for the post of Trackman in 2009 but was declared medically unfit for all categories. Even after a fresh medical examination conducted pursuant to an order of the Sub-Judge, Budgam, he was again declared unfit in February 2018.

The petitioners contended that the railway authorities had subsequently advised her father, through a communication dated July 17, 2012, to nominate another family member for consideration under the land-loser quota. Accordingly, her name was forwarded, but her case remained unresolved despite representations and submission of documents.

Tanveer Ahmad Wani, on the other hand, claimed that his father's land was acquired in 1999-2000 and that his father's name figured at Serial No. 76 in a selection list. He submitted that his father could not join service due to illiteracy and age-related issues, following which his own documents were submitted for consideration.

Opposing the petition, the Railways submitted that the earlier land-loser employment policy had been withdrawn by the Railway Board in 2019 and replaced with an arrangement providing lump-sum compensation of Rs 5 lakh to affected families. The respondents maintained that both petitioners' cases were received only in 2023, after withdrawal of the earlier policy. They also questioned the delay in pursuing the claims, particularly in the case of petitioner No. 2, whose family's land had been acquired nearly 23 years earlier.

Examining the legal position, Justice Nargal observed that mere submission of representations, forwarding of names or pendency of claims does not create an indefeasible right to appointment under a policy that has subsequently ceased to operate. "The petitioners had failed to establish that their claims were protected by any saving or transitional provision under the withdrawn policy", the High Court added.

The High Court further held that the alleged inclusion of petitioner No. 2's father's name in a selection list did not establish that a final appointment order had been issued or that his son had consequently acquired any enforceable right to appointment.

Rejecting the plea of discrimination, the High Court observed that a general assertion that other land losers had been provided employment could not constitute sufficient grounds for issuing a writ of mandamus without establishing that the cases relied upon were identical in material respects and governed by the same applicable instructions.

Significantly, the High Court examined the erstwhile policy against the constitutional requirements of public employment and observed that granting jobs merely on the basis of land acquisition, without an open selection mechanism, created a separate avenue of entry into public service while denying other eligible candidates an opportunity to compete.

Relying upon the Supreme Court's landmark judgments in State of Karnataka Versus Umadevi and State of Orissa Versus Mamata Mohanty, the High Court reiterated that public appointments must be made through fair, transparent and open procedures and that employment cannot be distributed by bypassing the constitutional recruitment framework.

The High Court clarified that it was not conducting a separate constitutional challenge to the withdrawn policy but held that the policy, when tested against Articles 14 and 16, could not sustain appointments made without adherence to equal-opportunity principles.

Holding that neither petitioner had established an enforceable legal right to appointment or a corresponding public duty warranting issuance of a writ of mandamus, the High Court dismissed the petition along with all connected applications.