Lalu Prasad granted bail in 2011 poll code violation case in Siwan

SIWAN (BIHAR), Nov 6: RJD chief Lalu Prasad was granted bail by a court in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday in a 2011 case related to the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the Assembly election campaign.

Prasad appeared before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)-I after warrants and a proclamation notice were issued against him for repeatedly failing to attend court proceedings.

Talking to reporters, Prasad's lawyer Kameshwar Tiwari said his client could not appear before the court earlier due to health issues and that his absence was not intentional. (Agencies)