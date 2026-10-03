Lala Hans Raj Mahajan remembered on his birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha paid rich tribute to eminent social reformer and community leader Lala Hans Raj Mahajan on his 160th birth anniversary.

On this occasion, the Sabha organized a programme at Lala Hans Raj Park on Gurdwara Sunder Singh Road, Jammu, wherein prominent members of different organisations and communities paid floral tribute to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, popularly known as Sher-e-Duggar, by garlanding his statue. A Havan was also performed earlier in his memory.

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Speaking on the occasion, Romesh Chander Gupta, President, Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha, highlighted the life and achievements of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan and recalled his dedicated efforts for social welfare, particularly for economically weaker sections. He urged members of the community to follow the ideals of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan and work sincerely for the welfare of society.

Arun Gupta, President, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted efforts of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan to improve the living conditions in the Kandi belt of Jammu, where water scarcity was a major concern. His contribution towards the development of the region, including efforts associated with the Chenab River bridge at Akhnoor, was also remembered.

Shiv Pratap Gupta, Senior Vice President, spoke about Lala Hans Raj Mahajan's commitment to social welfare and reform. He highlighted his efforts for improving the condition of orphans and his opposition to social evils.

As part of the programme, Bhajan Sandhya by Nandni and Komal Group was organised. A plantation drive was also conducted. The proceedings were conducted by Sanjay Mahajan, General Secretary of the Sabha.

Those present on the occasion included Rattan Lal Gupta, Naresh Gupta (both former MLCs), Judge Shakti Gupta, Adv Amit Gupta, Dr Adv Veenu Gupta, Swarn Singh, Harinder Gupta, Subash Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Atul Gupta, Ramesh Gupta (Bartenwale), C P Gupta, Ravi Rohmetra, Kuldeep Gupta, Kuldeep Gupta (Amateur Kabaddi Association), former Corporators Dinesh Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Bhanu Gupta and Gopal Gupta, Murari Lal Balgotra, Ghambir Singh Charak (President, Dogra Sadar Sabha), Ved Prakash Sharma (President, Brahmin Sabha), K K Khoda (President, Kashmiri Pandits Sabha), Sunil Jain (President, Jain Sabha), Adv Rajesh Gupta, Ayudhia Gupta, Vipan Gupta, Dr Ashok Gupta, Pushap Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Satish Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Sudesh Gupta, Balraj Gupta, Arun Gupta and others.