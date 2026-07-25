Lal Singh condemns NEET paper leak, lathicharge on students

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 24: Senior Congress leader, and former Minister, Choudhary Lal Singh, strongly condemning the alleged NEET paper leak and the treatment meted out to students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Addressing the media along with District Congress Committee members here, today Choudhary Lal Singh said the future of lakhs of students has been put at risk due to repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks. He said the dreams of students who had worked tirelessly for years to achieve the deserved justice, transparency, and a fair examination process have been shattered. Click here to watch video

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Referring to the NEET paper leak controversy, Lal Singh said Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan will eventually have to resign, as moral responsibility for the alleged lapse cannot be avoided. He also said the Prime Minister should apologise to the nation and the protesting students for the alleged failure to safeguard the integrity of the examination system and for the treatment meted out to peaceful protesters.

He alleged that instead of listening to the genuine concerns of students, peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar were mistreated, and Opposition leaders who extended support to them also faced unnecessary action. He said such incidents were unacceptable in a democratic country where every citizen has the Constitutional right to raise their voice peacefully.

The Congress leaders demanded resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, a public apology from the Prime Minister to the nation and the protesting students, strict accountability and action against all those who allegedly misbehaved with students during the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.