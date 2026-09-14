Lal Ded’s vakhs find new life on Pashmina

20 shawls become canvases for her poetry

Nawshaba Iqbal

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Renowned Kashmiri artist, Masood Hussain, has turned 20 hand-spun Pashmina shawls into canvases for Lal Ded's timeless vakhs, bringing the mystic poet's verses into a striking new visual form.

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Titled "Lal Ded - Vakhs of Silence," the exhibition here blends poetry, painting and traditional Pashmina craftsmanship, while also making a case for reviving the handmade shawl tradition.

Each shawl carries Hussain's visual interpretation of a selected vakh, with English translations provided by Avtar Mota. The project took nearly two-and-a-half years to complete.

Hussain told 'Excelsior' that the project began with a desire to explore the possibilities of traditional Pashmina beyond its conventional use.

"The idea was to revive hand-spun and handloom Pashmina and explore what more could be done with it," he said.

Initially hesitant about painting on Pashmina, an unfamiliar medium for him, Hussain gradually saw a natural link between the textile and Lal Ded's poetry.

"Pashmina shawls are known across the world and are an important part of Kashmir's identity. I thought using Lal Ded's vakhs on them would bring together two important aspects of our heritage," he said.

Hussain selected 20 vakhs and developed each into an original drawing, using symbolism to convey the philosophical and spiritual meanings embedded in the verses.

"I selected 20 vakhs and tried to give them a visual shape. I used symbolism extensively while conceiving the works," he said.

The drawings were then transferred onto the Pashmina shawls through an intricate process involving painting and dyeing, giving Lal Ded's centuries-old poetry a contemporary visual language while preserving the character of the traditional textile.

The process also took Hussain beyond Kashmir.

He had initially planned to complete the works locally with the assistance of artisans, but the specialised expertise required for the technique was not available.

He subsequently travelled to Delhi, where skilled workers helped execute the works.

The result is a collection of 20 individual Pashmina artworks, each rooted in a Lal Ded vakh and interpreted through Hussain's distinctive visual vocabulary.

For Hussain, however, the project is not simply an artistic experiment.

It is also an attempt to reconnect younger generations with Lal Ded, whose poetry was once deeply woven into Kashmir's oral tradition.

Through "Lal Ded - Vakhs of Silence," Hussain has brought together two enduring symbols of Kashmir-Lal Ded's poetry and Pashmina-using one to give new visual life to the other, while drawing attention to the need to preserve the handmade traditions behind the craft.