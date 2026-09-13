Lal Ded: The Voice of Kashmir Shaivism

Rahul Trakroo

trakroorahul@gmail.com

Every autumn, as the chinars of the Valley begin to turn, Kashmiris across the world pause to remember a woman who walked out of the ordinary boundaries of her time and into the heart of the Absolute. She is known by many names - Lalleshwari, Lal Ded-the mother-saint whose words still carry the weight of realised truth six centuries after she spoke them.

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Lal Ded was born in Kashmir and came of age in a Valley already steeped in centuries of philosophical inquiry. She did not merely study the non-dualistic school of Kashmir Shaivism-she lived it, practised it, and by all accounts attained the Ultimate Realisation it describes. She is remembered not primarily as a poet, but as a Siddha-a Jeevanmukta Yogini, one liberated while sti ll living, whose very life stood as proof of her own teaching.

What she experienced on that path she did not keep to herself. She gave it away in pithy, plain-spoken utterances known as Lall Vakh-not poetry composed for its own sake, but supreme-wisdom Shlokas and Sutras, distilled from her own spiritual journey and offered as Updesh, direct instruction, for sincere seekers and for the common people alike.

At the centre of her teaching stands Shiva, addressed as the Supreme Reality, with Om as the sound and symbol of that Absolute. For Lal Ded, the human being was not separate from this Reality but a spark of it, temporarily veiled. Her entire teaching is, in essence, a map for the individual soul climbing from ordinary, fragmented consciousness toward union with the Supreme Consciousness-a very old idea, made startlingly direct and accessible in her hands.

Shakti, Not Separate from Shiva

In the non-dualistic tradition she embodied, Lal Ded is understood as Lalleshwari - Shakti herself, the dynamic, manifesting power inseparable from Shiva, present throughout the created universe. Nothing in that universe stands outside her, and no one is excluded from it. Kashmiri thought, at its philosophical root, does not divide the world into the sacred and the profane, the elect and the excluded. Everyone is already a part of the one, non-dual creation.

This is why Lal Ded's memory has always sat somewhat outside the usual religious boundaries. Over the centuries, as her legend spread through the Valley, she came to be revered across communities. A Sufi tradition also grew up around her memory, claiming her as a mystic within its own devotional framework. Whatever form that reverence takes, the philosophical core of her own teaching remained Shaivite and non-dualistic throughout her life. Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims sharing a spiritual bond around her memory is itself a testament to how completely her vision of oneness took root in the Valley's culture-she belongs, as her devotees put it, to Kashmir and to all humanity, even as her own path was unmistakably that of a Shaivite saint.

A Legacy Under Strain

That shared inheritance has not survived unscathed. Places once held in reverence as sites connected to Lal Ded's life and practice have, over time, been damaged and neglected. Lall Trag, a site that still carries deep social and spiritual meaning in Kashmiri memory, has been converted into a public park. Today, there is no place in Kashmir dedicated specifically to her memory in the way earlier generations would have recognised. It is a quiet, aching loss-a reminder that even a legacy as luminous as Lal Ded's needs active custodianship, or it slips away.

Keeping the Flame: Lalleshwari Jayanti

It is precisely this concern-that memory left untended fades-that animates the community efforts built around Lalleshwari Jayanti, observed on the day of her birth anniversary. In 2026, that date falls on 19th September, and the wider community is marking a full week of remembrance, from 13th to 20th September.

Rather than let each organisation mark the day in isolation, a group of Kashmiri Pandit elders and cultural custodians-among them Prof. Sudhir Sopory, Dr. Chaman Lal Raina and others has worked to give the global community a shared thread of practice, much as Om Jai Jagdish Hare provides a common refrain across countless different pujas:

* A Lalleshwari Arti, newly composed and professionally recorded, meant to be sung wherever Jayanti is celebrated.

* A Lalleshwari Aradhana Jap Mala-a garland of 108 names (an ashtottara-shata-namavali) compiled by the scholar Dr. Chaman Lal Raina, intended for pushpa aradhana, the offering of flowers, name by name.

Both were set to be released on 13th September 2026 at Sharika Bhawan, in the KSS Complex, Faridabad. The organisers are explicit that this is not a project of any single institution: no donations are sought, and no ownership is claimed. It is described, simply, as an initiative that emerged from shared interest-an invitation for every Kashmiri organisation, anywhere in the world, to fold this common Arti and Jap Mala into their own Jayanti observances, so that a scattered diaspora can still sing with one voice. The hope is that Kashmiris everywhere might invest a little of their time to make Lalleshwari the signature of Kashmiri identity.

A Living Tradition, Carried Across the Globe

For the last three to four years, this week of remembrance has grown into an increasingly global observance. Community members hold both offline and online sessions in cities across the world, reciting her Vakhs aloud and explaining their meaning-with particular care taken to reach young children and the wider public, so that this wisdom does not remain confined to those who already know it.

A few years ago, a large portrait of Shiv Yogini Mata Lalleshwari was specially prepared and sent out to participating groups and individuals in cities around the world, giving communities everywhere a shared image to gather around during their observances. Schools in several cities have also held painting competitions, inviting children to render the essence of her wisdom onto canvas in their own way.

This year continues and extends that pattern. Painting competitions and Vakh-recitation sessions are being organised with young children and ladies' groups at various locations. As a centrepiece of this year's celebrations, a large painting of Lalleshwari will be unveiled by the Chief Minister of Haryana at Gurugram-a gesture intended to help carry her legacy further into public life and public memory.

A Vaakh: "Shiv Chuy Thali Thali Rozan"

Among the many Lall Vakhs that have survived in Kashmiri oral and written tradition, one is quoted more often than almost any other, precisely because it distils her entire philosophy into four lines:

Shiv chuy thali thali rozan

Mo zaan hyuh ta Musalman

Trukay chuk pan panun parzanav

Soy chay Sahibas zaniy zaan

Meaning: Shiva dwells in every single place and in every being-do not draw a line between a Hindu and a Musalman. If you have any real wisdom in you, know your own Self; that, alone, is the true and complete knowledge of the Lord.

In just these few words, Lal Ded compresses the whole architecture of her thought. The first line restates the non-dualistic conviction at the heart of Kashmir Shaivism-that the Supreme Reality is not confined to a temple, an image, or a chosen community, but pervades thali thali, every single place, without exception. The second line draws out the ethical and social consequence of that metaphysics directly: if Shiva is genuinely everywhere, then the human labels used to separate people from one another cannot be ultimate. The final two lines turn the teaching inward-the path to that Reality is not external ritual but self-knowledge, parzanav, recognising one's own true nature.

It is easy to see why a vaakh like this became a bridge between communities in the Valley, and why it is still recited today as a shorthand for Kashmir's own, indigenous idea of pluralism-arrived at not through modern political language, but through thirteenth-century mystical insight.

Why Lal Ded Still Matters

It would be easy to read Lal Ded purely as a historical or devotional figure, safely contained in the past. But her Vakhs resist that kind of containment. They are not poetry in the conventional sense but supreme-wisdom Sutras, spoken in the plain language of everyday life rather than composed for literary effect, and they still read as strikingly modern-unsentimental about the ego, uninterested in ritual for its own sake, relentlessly focused on direct experience over inherited belief. In a Valley whose landscape of memory has been so often disrupted, her words function almost as a portable home: something Kashmiris of every community can carry with them, recite, and recognise each other by, wherever in the world they now live.

The efforts around this year's Jayanti-a new Arti sung in one voice, a Jap Mala threading together 108 facets of her nature, painting competitions and recitation sessions reaching a new generation, and a week set aside from the ordinary calendar-are best understood in that light. They are not simply commemorations of someone who lived long ago. They are attempts to keep a living thread of identity, philosophy, and belonging from fraying any further in a community that already knows too well what it feels like to lose a place of memory.