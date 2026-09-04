Lal Chowk turnout reflects growing public resentment against Govt: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: The BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur today described the massive participation in the party's programme at Lal Chowk as an eye-opener for the Omar Abdullah-led Government, saying it reflected growing public resentment over its policies and failures.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the response at Lal Chowk had sent a clear message that people could no longer be taken for granted.

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"The massive participation of people in Lal Chowk is an eye-opener for the Omar Abdullah Government. It is a clear reflection of the anger and disappointment among the people who were promised the moon before the elections but are now being burdened with new hardships," he said.

He said promises related to free electricity, employment, ration and other relief measures had raised expectations among people, but the Government had failed to provide the promised relief.

"The people gave the Government a mandate with great expectations. Instead of giving them relief, the Government is adding to their difficulties. The BJP will continue to raise the voice of every household that feels betrayed by these unfulfilled promises," Thakur said.

BJP spokeperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal said the response at Lal Chowk showed that public patience was wearing thin. "People are watching every decision of this Government. They want accountability, transparency and delivery on the promises made to them. They will not remain silent if their concerns are ignored," Jamwal said.

He questioned why people were facing additional burdens despite being promised substantial relief during the election campaign. "The Government cannot run away from its promises. Elections are fought on commitments, and those commitments have to be honoured after assuming power. The people of J&K deserve answers, not excuses," Jamwal said.

He said the BJP would intensify its campaign on issues concerning the common people and continue to highlight what it termed the Government's failures. "The message from Lal Chowk is loud and clear-the people want performance, not propaganda. They want a Government that listens to them and delivers," he said.