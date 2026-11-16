Lakhs offer 'Usha Arghya' in Bihar as Chhath Puja concludes

Patna, Nov 16: Lakhs of devotees across Bihar offered prayers to the rising sun on Monday morning, bringing the four-day Chhath Puja festivities to a close.

In Patna, devotees gathered along the banks of the Ganga and other water bodies to offer 'Usha Arghya', completing the final rituals of the festival.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements at more than 100 ghats along the Ganga in the state capital to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary participated in the rituals in his assembly constituency, Tarapur, in Munger district, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in the state.

"Salutations to the rising Sun God. On the concluding day of the Chhath festival at Tarapur, I offered Arghya to the rising sun and prayed for Bihar's prosperity and well-being. Jai Chhathi Maiya," he said in a social media post.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also participated in the Chhath celebrations at his residence in Patna, where he offered 'arghya' to the rising sun.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said Chhath embodied the values of discipline, purity and cleanliness.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country was progressing while preserving its cultural heritage," he said.

"Having fulfilled our Dharma, we will now focus on our Karma," he said, stressing the importance of sincerity and pure intent in worship.

The four-day festival began on November 13 with the 'Nahay-Khay' ritual. Observed on the sixth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, six days after Diwali, the festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

The rituals begin with devotees taking a holy dip in rivers and ponds on the first day. On the second day, they observe a day-long fast, breaking it in the evening after offering prayers to the setting sun and the moon.

The third day is marked by 'Sandhya Arghya', when devotees offer prayers to the setting sun. The festival concludes with 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun on the fourth day. (Agencies)