Lakhs Duped In Fake Overseas Job Scam; EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Srinagar Man

Srinagar, Jul 3: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against a Srinagar resident for allegedly duping several job seekers of lakhs of rupees by promising overseas employment through forged documents.

According to officials, the chargesheet in FIR No. 67/2021 has been filed before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the RPC against Fayaz Ahmad Zarger, son of Mohd. Shafi Zarger, a resident of Qutub Din Pora, Aali Kadal, Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, in connection with offences involving cheating and forgery.

The case was registered following a written complaint alleging that the accused, who operated M/s HR Choice International Education Consultancy at Karanagar, Srinagar, fraudulently induced the complainant with promises of securing a job in Bahrain.

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The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly targeted several aspirants seeking employment abroad, collected substantial amounts of money from them, and supplied forged job offer letters, visas, air tickets and other fabricated travel documents.

To make the fraudulent scheme appear genuine, the victims were reportedly made to participate in online interviews, undergo medical examinations and sign employment-related agreements. However, despite collecting large sums of money, no jobs were arranged and the victims were neither refunded nor compensated.

Officials said the investigation established the allegations against the accused, following which all legal formalities were completed and the chargesheet was submitted before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing has urged the public to remain cautious against fraudulent job and immigration agents. Citizens have been advised to immediately report any cases of economic fraud to the SSP, EOW Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K, while victims can also lodge complaints through the official email for appropriate legal action. (KNC)