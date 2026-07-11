Lakhanpur Selected For Developing 'Street Food Hub' Under Central Scheme: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, July 11 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today disclosed that the Government of India has given approval for establishing a "Street Food Hub" at Lakhanpur in Kathua district under the PM SVANidhi initiative. Lakhanpur is among 50 towns selected pan-India for developing such hubs.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according high priority to the development of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Jitendra Singh said Lakhanpur's inclusion among the first approved towns reflects the Centre's sustained commitment to strengthening infrastructure, tourism and livelihoods in the Union Territory. He said the approval assumes added significance at a time when the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is witnessing heavy pilgrim movement and the new facility will further enhance services for pilgrims, tourists and other travellers entering Jammu & Kashmir through Lakhanpur.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs for expediting the proposal and including Lakhanpur in the very first batch of approved Street Food Hubs in the country. Representing the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, he said consistent efforts were made to secure early approval for the project so that people of the region, particularly local street vendors and small entrepreneurs, could benefit from the initiative. He said the decision is another example of the priority being accorded to Jammu & Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

The Street Food Hub initiative has been conceived to develop organised, hygienic and world-class vending spaces that celebrate India's diverse culinary heritage while creating dignified and sustainable livelihood opportunities for street vendors. The initiative seeks to transform prominent tourist destinations into vibrant food streets where visitors can experience authentic regional cuisine in safe and well-planned surroundings.

Under PM SVANidhi, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs proposes to establish up to 50 Street Food Hubs across the country. Preference is being given to cities and towns with high tourism potential, cultural and heritage significance, distinctive local food traditions and convergence with initiatives such as Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and UNESCO Creative Cities.

Each approved project will receive financial assistance of 4 crore, to be released in three instalments, 30 per cent as the first instalment, 50 per cent as the second and the remaining 20 per cent after completion. In addition, cities that have notified their Street Vending Plan will receive an incentive of 25 lakh.

The initiative also provides technical support through the Centres of Excellence for Urban Planning and AMRUT-funded Centres of Planning under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, enabling States and Urban Local Bodies to prepare and implement projects efficiently. It follows a Whole-of-Government approach with active convergence between the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Ministry had received 126 proposals from 32 States and Union Territories, covering 106 Urban Local Bodies and seven Census Towns.

The proposed Street Food Hub at Lakhanpur will be developed across two clusters in Lakhanpur Market—one near the Old Bus Stand and the other near the Sales Tax Office. Strategically located at the gateway to Jammu & Kashmir from Pathankot and on the route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, the location witnesses substantial movement of tourists, pilgrims and transit travellers throughout the day. Spread across 1,754.25 square metres, the hub will provide modern vending infrastructure while promoting Dogra cuisine and other local culinary traditions in a clean, organised and visitor-friendly environment.

The project is expected to transform Lakhanpur from a transit point into a vibrant culinary destination showcasing the rich food heritage of the region. Besides improving the overall visitor experience, it will create better livelihood opportunities for local street vendors, encourage entrepreneurship and strengthen the tourism economy by connecting local cuisine with the growing influx of pilgrims and tourists visiting Jammu & Kashmir.