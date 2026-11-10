LAHDC Polls To Deepen Democracy In Ladakh, Says Chief Secretary Kundra

Leh, Nov 10: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Tuesday defended the decision to hold the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections on December 4, asserting that the polls mark an important step towards deepening democracy and strengthening democratic institutions in the Union Territory.

Appealing to people of Ladakh, including youth and religious organisations, to participate enthusiastically in the electoral process, Kundra said the upcoming elections would mark a significant step towards strengthening grassroots democracy and revitalising democratic governance across the region.

Before the LAHDC elections, panchayat and municipal polls will be held in Ladakh on November 21.

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The Ladakh administration on Tuesday announced the schedule for elections to the eight LAHDCs. The election schedule was announced amid opposition from various groups in Ladakh, with Kargil observing a complete shutdown against holding the LAHDC elections during winter.

Several groups, including the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, have demanded postponement of the polls until after the winter season.

Addressing concerns over holding elections during the winter season, the chief secretary said schools in Ladakh have traditionally remained functional until December 15 or 16, and there should be no particular difficulty for adults in exercising their right to vote on December 4.

He, however, assured voters that the administration had instructed all deputy commissioners to make adequate arrangements at polling stations, including heating facilities and separate queues for senior citizens, to ensure that voters do not face inconvenience.

Emphasising the importance of the election schedule, Kundra said the timely constitution of the elected councils would give them the months of January, February and March to prepare the budget for the next financial year.

“If the councils are constituted after that, the entire budget preparation cycle could be missed, potentially delaying the process by a full year,” Kundra said addressing a press conference here, underlining that the budget had to be prepared before March.

He also rejected what he described as misleading perceptions that the incoming elected LAHDCs would not enjoy their full powers.

The chief secretary clarified that the powers already vested in the councils under the existing law would remain intact.

He explained that the elected councils would exercise not only the powers provided under the relevant Act but also those envisaged for the District Panchayat under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

Referring to the broader democratic aspirations of Ladakh, the chief secretary said the absence of adequately functioning democratic institutions had been a recurring concern raised during discussions with the Apex Body and other stakeholders.

“Government of India is committed to strengthening democratic institutions in Ladakh and ensuring their constitution at the earliest,” he said.

Recalling that panchayat elections had not been held for the past three years, Kundra described the upcoming electoral exercise as an important opportunity to strengthen democratic participation and governance at the grassroots level.

He urged people to come out in large numbers and make the elections a success, saying Ladakh should be remembered for having witnessed a significant deepening of democracy before the end of 2026.

On the issue of Nautor land regulations, Kundra said the draft regulations had been prepared with the objective of resolving a decades-old complex problem faced by people who possess such land but lack valid ownership titles, making it difficult for them to monetise their holdings.

He said the administration had received various suggestions from the public and the final regulations would be framed after consultations with the newly elected LAHDCs, as recently indicated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Agencies)