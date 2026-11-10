LAHDC Polls On December 4, Results By December 8

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 10: The Ladakh Administration and the State Election Commission have initiated the election process for the newly established Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in all eight districts of the Union Territory.

As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission following the issuance of a formal notification by the UT Administration under Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, candidates can file their nomination papers till November 17, 2026.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 18, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as November 20.

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Polling will be held on December 4, 2026, and the entire election process will be completed by December 8.

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