Leh/Jammu, Nov 23: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday directed deputy commissioners of all eight districts to formulate district-specific action plans to boost voter turnout in the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled for December 4.

Kundra issued the directions during a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Leh to review preparations for the hill council elections, an official spokesman said.

Director General of Police Anand Jain, Divisional Commissioner Shurbir Singh, Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioners of Leh, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, Sankoo, Sham, Changthang and Nubra along with other officers attended the meeting.

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Singh briefed the meeting on the overall election preparedness, highlighting measures to maximise voter turnout, the progress of ballot paper printing, and arrangements to enable polling and police personnel deployed on election duty to exercise their franchise, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was held days after the conclusion of the Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh on November 21, which recorded voter turnouts of 70.03 per cent and 52.40 per cent, respectively.

The chief secretary stressed that the sensitive nature of the upcoming LAHDC elections leaves no room for error and directed deputy commissioners of all districts to ensure clear assignment of responsibilities and accountability for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Reviewing voter turnout trends in the recently concluded elections, Kundra directed the deputy commissioners to formulate district-specific action plans with a particular focus on polling stations that recorded low turnout.

He asked them to identify all polling stations with less than 50 per cent polling, ascertain the reasons for low voter participation and take corrective measures.

To facilitate voter participation, the chief secretary directed the district administrations to arrange buses for voters residing in distant areas and establish auxiliary polling stations wherever necessary.

He also stressed the need to ensure adequate heating arrangements at polling stations, particularly in the cold desert regions, to provide a comfortable voting environment.

Emphasising inclusive electoral participation, the chief secretary directed the district administrations to undertake special outreach initiatives to motivate young and first-time voters and ensure greater participation of persons with disabilities through appropriate awareness and facilitation measures.

He also directed the concerned authorities to finalise the counting schedule for these elections.

Reiterating the importance of maximum voter participation, Kundra called for coordinated outreach programmes across all districts and urged the administrations to involve religious organisations, influencers and other community stakeholders to strengthen voter awareness and encourage wider participation in the electoral process. (Agencies)