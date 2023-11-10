LAHDC Leh commemorates 25th death anniversary of Sonam Wangyal

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 10: The 25th death anniversary of a prominent leader and a pioneer of Ladakh Aba, Sonam Wangyal was observed at Aba Sonam Wangyal Memorial site, here, today in a symbolic event organised by LAHDC Leh.

The Chairman/CEC Tashi Gyalson accompanied by MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Dy Chairman, Tsering Angchuk, Executive Councillor, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; Executive Councillor, Ghulam Mehdi; Councillors of LAHDC Leh, BDC Chairpersons, former CEC, Gyal P Wangyal, former Ministers, district officers, various scholars, heads of political organisations, heads of religious organizations and the family members and well-wishers of Aba Sonam Wangyal paid rich tribute to him.

Chief guest CEC Tashi Gyalson termed Aba Sonam Wangyal a man of exemplary vision and leadership acumen who served as an inspiration to all who are committed to the welfare of people. He also lauded the Soman Wangyal Memorial Committee and the family for dedicatedly commemorating the death anniversary of Aba Sonam Wangyal for the last 24 years remembering his invaluable contributions.

Admiring the life and efforts of late Aba Sonam Wangyal, MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal stated that people of Ladakh need to remember his contribution towards Ladakh and the upliftment of its people.

Other speakers also highlighted the life achievement of Late Aba Sonam Wangyal and stressed the need for preserving his legacy in modern time.

A short film on the contribution of Late Aba Sonam Wangyal was screened and a book titled ‘Remembering the Life of Shri Sonam Wangyal 1925-1998’ was also distributed during the event.