LAHDC Kargil CEC Appeals Modi Govt To Grant District Status To Sankoo
LAHDC Kargil CEC urged the Central Government to consider Sankoo’s demand for district status, citing its population, geographical area and backwardness as key criteria. Political parties in Sankoo have united in support of the demand. A...
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LAHDC Kargil CEC urged the Central Government to consider Sankoo’s demand for district status, citing its population, geographical area and backwardness as key criteria. Political parties in Sankoo have united in support of the demand. A joint delegation will meet the Ladakh Chief Secretary and Lieutenant Governor on September 17 to press for district status.
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