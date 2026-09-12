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Home / Videos / LAHDC Kargil CEC Appeals Modi Govt To Grant District Status To Sankoo

LAHDC Kargil CEC Appeals Modi Govt To Grant District Status To Sankoo

        LAHDC Kargil CEC urged the Central Government to consider Sankoo’s demand for district status, citing its population, geographical area and backwardness as key criteria. Political parties in Sankoo have united in support of the demand. A...

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Daily Excelsior
08:33 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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LAHDC Kargil CEC urged the Central Government to consider Sankoo’s demand for district status, citing its population, geographical area and backwardness as key criteria. Political parties in Sankoo have united in support of the demand. A joint delegation will meet the Ladakh Chief Secretary and Lieutenant Governor on September 17 to press for district status.

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