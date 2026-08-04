Laghu Udyog Bharati announces Gangyal unit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: A meeting of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Jammu & Kashmir was held today to formally announce the formation of the Gangyal Ikai (unit) of Laghu Udyog Bharati. The meeting witnessed the presence of senior leadership and key members of the organization.

During the meeting, all senior members and state office bearers unanimously decided and announced the formation of the Gangyal Ikai of Laghu Udyog Bharati. The newly constituted unit includes Raghav Gupta as president; Yogesh Verma as senior vice president; Tejas Gupta as vice president; Sandeep Gupta as general secretary; Rudra Gupta as secretary and Jasaan Bindra as treasurer.

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With the formation of this new unit, Laghu Udyog Bharati Jammu & Kashmir has further expanded its organizational structure, aiming to strengthen its grassroots presence and effectiveness. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of MSMEs and expressed its resolve to address both local and central issues faced by MSMEs in Jammu & Kashmir.

All the senior members of Laghu Udyog Bharati extended their warm welcome and congratulations to the newly nominated Gangyal unit. They expressed confidence that the new team will work dedicatedly towards the welfare of MSMEs and contribute significantly to strengthening the organizational framework in the region.

The meeting was attended by founder members and senior office bearers of Laghu Udyog Bharati, including Abhay Pargal, National joint secretary Saksham; Praveen Pargal, National Working Committee Member, Laghu Udyog Bharati; Vinay Gupta; Dinesh Gupta, State president, LUB J&K; Ankit Gupta, State vice president, LUB J&K; Aagam Jain, State general secretary, LUB J&K; Ishant Gupta, state treasurer, LUB J&K; Rajinder Sadotra, joint state treasurer, LUB J&K and Deepak Gupta, along with other senior members and state office bearers.