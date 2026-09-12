Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky  welcome first child

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12: Singer and actor Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with fiance Michael Polansky.

Gaga 40, and Polansky, 42, met in September 2019 and got engaged in April 2024, shortly after her birthday. They were spotted on the streets of Northern California as they carried their newborn, according to the entertainment news outlet Page Six.

There are no details about the exact birth date and gender of the child. The couple hasn't made any announcements on social media about it. She also didn't share about her pregnancy. She wrapped her Mayhem Ball tour in April, after which she has been away from public appearances.

Gaga has also appeared in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and featured in the film's music video "RUNWAY", for which she collaborated with Doechii. (PTI)