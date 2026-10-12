Lady Follower In J&K Police Among 3 Held With Narcotics, Pistols In Jammu

Jammu, Oct 12: A lady follower among three persons were arrested with a contraband of heroin and pistols in two separate incidents in Jammu district.

A police spokesman here said that Police have recovered approximately 15 grams of heroin-like substance during vehicle checking at Balol Naka near Indranagar, in Miran Sahib area here in the city outskirts.

He said that while conducting routine vehicle checking, a police team intercepted a scooty driven by Shameem Begum, resident of Dak Banglow, Maralian.

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During checking, approximately 15 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from the possession of the lady, who is employed as a Follower in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The action reiterates Jammu Police's commitment to enforcing the law impartially, irrespective of an individual's position or affiliation, he added.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested during a patrolling operation in the Industrial Estate area of Digiana in the Gandhi Nagar area.

A police party was conducting patrolling near Highway Road, and noticed two persons moving suspiciously, who attempted to flee but apprehended.

During their search, the police recovered one pistol, a pocket digital weighing machine and approximately 100 grams of heroin from Vansh Sharma of Palli, Tehsil Bari Brahmana, District Samba.

From Yogeshwar Singh of Palli Tanda, Tehsil Bari Brahmana, District Samba, police recovered one country-made pistol (desi katta) and approximately 13 grams of heroin.

The recovered contraband and weapons were taken into possession while a case has been registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source of the contraband and illegal weapons and to identify other persons, if any, involved in the network said a spokesman.

Jammu Police reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against drug trafficking and illegal possession of arms and urged the public to extend cooperation in keeping the society free from drugs and crime. (Agencies)