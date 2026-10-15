Leh, Oct 15: Asserting that the development of Ladakh is a top priority for the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said special attention is being given to the youth of the Union territory so that they get quality education, gain opportunities to learn new technologies, and need not to move to other cities any longer.

Virtually inaugurating five development projects covering airport infrastructure and strategic road connectivity in Ladakh worth around Rs 3,350 crore, Modi also said the Central government aims is to develop modern infrastructure in the region while taking full care of the local environment.

Prioritising the educational empowerment of the younger generation so they do not have to migrate to other cities, the prime minister highlighted the construction of a major centre of excellence in Leh alongside advancing proposals for satellite campuses of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu.

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These premier institutions will equip local students with advanced research and modern technological skills right at their doorstep, Modi said.

"Our special focus is on the new generation of Ladakh. The youth of Ladakh will now be able to get better opportunities for higher education, research, and new skills right in their own region," he said.

The prime minister said several important development projects were inaugurated on Thursday, which will make travel easier for many people in Ladakh, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability in others, and strengthen the preservation of our ancient heritage.

The projects include a new passenger terminal at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built for Rs 640 crore. It incorporates geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, reflecting the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive environment.

Modi also dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a 9 MW Hanu small hydroelectric project and the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line.

Besides, the prime minister also inaugurated India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh and 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar.

"Today, the development of Ladakh is a top priority for the Central government. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Ladakh for these projects. I also congratulate all the engineers, workers and local colleagues involved in these projects. I especially appreciate the colleagues of the BRO," Modi said.

Addressing a long-standing regional demand for closer judicial access, Modi said the government in August officially approved the establishment of a high court bench for Ladakh, and fulfilling this crucial institutional requirement will streamline both governance and legal recourse for the citizens.

"This will make the justice system accessible alongside administration," he said.

Modi also said that Ladakh has immense potential in sports, with the youth of the Union territory carving out a unique identity in ice hockey, winter sports and mountaineering.

The prime minister said he was pleased that efforts are being made to promote sporting talents through the new sports policy in Ladakh.

"Our effort is to ensure that the youth receive better training and facilities, and achieve new accomplishments at national and international levels," he said.

Emphasising the role of digital connectivity in driving modern commerce for hotels, restaurants, homestays and local crafts, Modi detailed the expansion of 'BharatNet' and high-speed internet across the remote pockets of the region.

Continuous efforts are underway to ensure seamless access to e-governance, online education for youth, and global market integration for local entrepreneurs, he said.

"Today, online business is opening new avenues of income," he said.

Referring to the new terminal at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, the prime minister said it is the first terminal in India equipped with geothermal heating facilities.

"The terminal will also bring new energy to the tourism sector in Ladakh," he said.

The prime minister also said that more than 40 border settlements are currently being upgraded under the Vibrant Villages programme to stimulate grassroots economic activity.

"This is creating employment opportunities even in the far-flung villages," he said.

Praising the craftsmanship of local artisans and farmers, the prime minister shared how he frequently gifts Ladakhi products to world leaders, including the German chancellor and the Swedish prime minister.

He stressed that the government is actively strengthening Pashmina's global identity and expanding market branding for regional goods.

"Our effort is to ensure that local products get new markets, get better branding, and their benefits reach the producers directly," he said.

Expressing optimism for the UT's trajectory, Modi hoped that with collective action, the region will reach unprecedented developmental milestones.

"Together, we will take Ladakh to new heights of development," he said. (Agencies)