Ladakh’s Innovative Rock Check Dams Withstand Over 200 Cusecs Of Water Flow

LEH, Sept 19: Ladakh’s innovative rock check dam initiative has shown encouraging results, with five cost-effective and eco-friendly structures successfully constructed along the Sindhu River and its tributaries over the past four months.

The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor said the initiative was conceived as a long-term solution aimed at strengthening water security, agricultural sustainability and climate resilience in the Union Territory.

According to the LG, work on the pilot structures began on May 27, when the river’s water flow was around 20 cusecs. Five rock check dams were subsequently constructed using locally sourced boulders from the riverbed, without the use of cement, concrete or steel.

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During the peak summer months, the water flow reportedly increased to more than 200 cusecs, providing an important test of the strength and stability of the newly constructed structures.

With the onset of winter, the river’s flow has now declined sharply to around 30 cusecs.

An inspection team comprising engineers was recently deputed to assess the stability, strength and condition of all five check dams and determine whether they had sustained any damage due to the high water pressure during summer.

The inspection found that the structures had largely withstood the intense water pressure of more than 200 cusecs.

However, a minor breach was reported in the first rock check dam at Upshi near Leh. The damaged portion is being repaired by engineers, the LG said.

The inspection also revealed that a deposit of fine-quality washed sand upstream had contributed to further enhancing the stability of the rock structures.

The Ladakh administration described the pilot projects as an important learning experience that would provide technical insight for the design and execution of future check dams.

The experience, the LG said, would help engineers improve future projects and make them more durable, resilient and effective.

The initiative has also received support from local communities, whose participation has been described as an important component of the effort to address Ladakh’s water and agricultural challenges.

The LG expressed gratitude to the people and communities for their support, reiterating the administration’s commitment to holistic development, water conservation, agricultural sustainability and climate resilience in Ladakh.

The rock check dam initiative is being viewed as a pilot intervention aimed at exploring low-cost, locally sourced and environmentally sustainable approaches to water management in the high-altitude region.