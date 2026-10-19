Ladakh’s Demands Addressed, People Have Faith In Centre: HP Guv Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Oct 19: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said the Centre had taken several steps to address the demands of the people of Ladakh, asserting that they continued to have faith in the central government.

Gupta, who had served as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory from July 18, 2025 to March 13, 2026, stressed that dialogue remained the only way to resolve outstanding issues, adding that the Centre's steps, in some respects, exceeded the people's expectations.

The governor also extended Dussehra greetings to the people, describing the festival as a celebration of Lord Ram's victory over evil.

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Talking to PTI videos after visiting Bawe Wali Mata Temple in Jammu to offer prayers on the occasion of Sharadiya Navaratri, the governor cited the creation of eight districts, the establishment of a bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in Leh and ongoing infrastructure projects, including tunnels to improve connectivity across the region, especially in the border areas.

"Naturally, solutions can emerge only through dialogue...the government has delivered on the demands raised by the people (of Ladakh), and what they have received is even better than what they had initially expected," the governor said, responding to the ongoing talks between the Centre and the local leadership of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

On the prevailing situation post Leh violence in September last year that left four persons dead during protests in support of sixth schedule and statehood, he said people are happy and prosperous, and they have faith in the Centre as "their demands have been fulfilled".

Asked about the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday, the governor said the incident should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible identified and arrested.

Referring to his visit to the temple, he said, "Mata Bawe Wali is regarded as the guardian deity of Jammu, and it is believed that wishes made here are fulfilled. Since I had the opportunity to visit today, seeking the blessings of the goddess was only natural.

He further prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and for the happiness of every family, the governor said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of a developed India by 2047, and "I pray that Mata Rani gives strength to all nationalist forces to help realise this dream."