Ladakhi Woman Benefits From e-Sanjeevani During Pregnancy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service in providing timely medical assistance to people in remote areas, including Zanskar in Ladakh, during his Mann Ki Baat address. Referring to the case of Kunjang Dolma from Zanskar, the Prime Minister said she experienced complications during pregnancy and received timely assistance through e-Sanjeevani, with a specialist doctor helping her manage the situation.

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