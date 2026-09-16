Ladakhi leaders call for adherence to consensus amid crucial MHA dialogue

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 15: Senior Ladakhi political and social figures have issued an appeal to preserve unity and trust among the Buddhist leadership as discussions regarding the region's future reach a decisive stage.

Address a press conference today, former MLA Leh and former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Tsering Samphel, along with former Chairman/CEC of LAHDC Leh and former general secretary of LBA, Rigzin Spalbar, expressed concern over recent misunderstandings within the top leadership. They said spiritual figures including Thiksey Rinpoche and regional elders outlined a five-point framework to safeguard the region’s collective interests.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of upcoming dialogue, they urged all stakeholders to refrain from issuing unhelpful remarks or taking actions that could disrupt negotiations or derail the historic consensus reached with the Government of India.

On administrative governance, they supported the notification constituting Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) across all seven districts, urging the UT Administration and the Central Government to begin groundwork for early elections.

Addressing internal leadership dynamics, they backed the principled position taken by Thupstan Chhewang, noting that it reinforces the leadership of LBA president Tsering Dorje Lakrook. They recommended direct communication between both leaders to eliminate reliance on intermediaries.

Regarding public demonstrations, they advised against conducting any Padyatra or street protests in Leh while formal talks progress, warning that agitation could diminish collective bargaining strength following the productive sixth meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Furthermore, they called upon the leadership of the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to strictly adhere to the consensual agreement finalized on May 22 and later signed at Leh. Emphasizing non-violence, wisdom, and solidarity, they urged stakeholders to maintain focus as negotiations approach their logical conclusion.