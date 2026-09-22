Ladakh Working On New Constitutional Safeguard Framework Under Article 371: CS

Leh/Jammu, Sep 22: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said a new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards suited to the Union Territory's specific requirements.

"A new model is being worked out considering the aspiration of the Ladakhis which does not exist anywhere else in the country. The draft would be discussed in the next meeting (of the Ladakh representatives and Ministry of Home Affairs) proposed to be held in the first week of October," the chief secretary said at a consultative meeting with the members of the Civil Society.

The Centre has proposed inserting a new chapter K under Article 371 of the Constitution to provide special safeguards to Ladakh.

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Kundra convened the meeting in Leh to discuss key administrative, developmental and political issues concerning the Union Territory, including constitutional safeguards, land rights, employment, culture, environment, education, drug abuse and other matters of public importance, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Kundra expressed that there is a broad agreement on the need for constitutional protection for Ladakh.

"The important thing is that constitutional protection is required for Ladakh. The protection should cover our land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources," he said.

Referring to Centre-Ladakh talks, the chief secretary said direct elections to the proposed UT-level body were among the key suggestions emerging from the discussions.

Further steps, including consideration of the proposed constitutional amendment by Parliament, would follow after consensus is reached on the framework, he said.

He also explained that a separate legislation would subsequently be required to provide detailed provisions regarding the powers, functions and institutional arrangements of the proposed body.

The chief secretary also highlighted various recent administrative initiatives, including strengthening of the district-level administrative structure, posting of officers in the districts, upgradation of hospitals to district hospitals, and progress towards Panchayat elections.

He informed the participants that Ladakh has recorded more than four lakh tourist arrivals so far this year, compared to around 3.35 lakh during the entire previous year.

The meeting also featured presentations on a range of developmental and social issues concerning Ladakh.

Ladakh DGP Anand Jain, on behalf of the police, made a presentation on drug-related issues and sought the support of civil society members in creating awareness among the masses.