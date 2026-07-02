Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 1: Team Ladakh created history by winning a record 14 medals at the 21st National Ice Skating Championship 2026 held at the Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun. The Union Territory's contingent surpassed its previous best of 11 medals at the last National Championship by securing 2 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals.

The championship featured nearly 450 skaters from 21 States and Union Territories. Ladakh's 18-member team, comprising 12 girls and 6 boys, excelled in both Speed Skating and Figure Skating. Twelve medals came in individual events, while the team also claimed silver medals in the Mixed Relay and Women's Relay. The Mixed Relay team narrowly missed gold by just 0.002 seconds.

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In Figure Skating, Stanzin Khando A and Stanzin Khando B won gold medals in their respective categories. Bronze medals were secured by Stanzin Famo, Tenzin Kunzin, Chossal Angmo and the youngest team member, Tashi Yangzes.

In Speed Skating, Skarma Tsultim emerged as the most successful athlete with five medals, including four silver and one bronze. Tasnia Shameem won three medals, comprising two silver and one bronze, while Mehvish Fatima, Shabana, Stanzin Jampal and Tsewang Punchok each earned silver medals. Basharat Hussain of Kargil became the first speed skater from the district to win a medal at the National Ice Skating Championship by claiming silver in the Mixed Relay.

Basharat Hussain was identified during a talent hunt programme in Kargil by National Coach Mohd Abbass Nordakh, who also personally sponsored his accommodation, meals and skating equipment during the pre-National coaching camp organised by the Ladakh Ice Skating Association (LISA) in Leh.

The contingent was led by Mohd Abbass Nordakh, President of LISA and Senior National Speed Skating Coach, with support from Figure Skating Coach Natalie Flagsgraf (USA) and Team Manager Dorjay Namgial.

Following the historic performance, Team Ladakh will prepare for the National Selection Trials for the Asian Trophy 2026 in Dehradun from August 17 to 20. The Ladakh Ice Skating Association congratulated all athletes, coaches, officials, parents and supporters, expressing confidence that the achievement will inspire more young sportspersons despite continuing financial challenges faced by the region's speed skaters.