Ladakh Welcomes Dalai Lama With Fervour Ahead Of His 91st Birthday

Leh, Jun 28: The Dalai Lama received a grand welcome on his arrival in Ladakh on Sunday for a two-month visit, with thousands of devotees, monks and well-wishers lining the Technical Airport route here to greet him.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who recently underwent a knee surgery in Delhi, will celebrate his 91st birthday in Leh on July 6, with the grand celebrations expected to attract devotees and Buddhists from across the Himalayan region, officials said.

They said the Tibet spiritual leader's two-month stay in Ladakh will also include religious teachings, public audiences and interactions with devotees in the Union territory. (Agencies)