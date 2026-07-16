Ladakh Transfers Command Area Development Department To Agriculture Department
LEH, July 16: The Ladakh Administration has transferred the Command Area Development (CAD) Department from the Rural Development Department to the Agriculture Department with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
LEH, July 16: The Ladakh Administration has transferred the Command Area Development (CAD) Department from the Rural Development Department to the Agriculture Department with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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