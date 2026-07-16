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Home / Govt Orders / Ladakh Transfers Command Area Development Department To Agriculture Department

Ladakh Transfers Command Area Development Department To Agriculture Department

LEH, July 16: The Ladakh Administration has transferred the Command Area Development (CAD) Department from the Rural Development Department to the Agriculture Department with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:02 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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LEH, July 16: The Ladakh Administration has transferred the Command Area Development (CAD) Department from the Rural Development Department to the Agriculture Department with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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