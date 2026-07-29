Ladakh: Shurbir Singh Gets Addl Charge Of Agriculture, Horticulture Departments

LEH, July 28: The Ladakh Administration has assigned IAS officer Shurbir Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture Department, with effect from the afternoon of August 1, 2026, until further orders.

The arrangement followed the relieving of IAS officer Bhupesh Chaudhary from the post of Administrative Secretary after he was directed to report to the Office of the Advisor to the Administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu for further posting.

In a separate order, Bhanu Prabha, Administrative Secretary, has also been given the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports and Science & Technology Departments.

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