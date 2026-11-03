Ladakh SEC To Hold Personal Hearings On Objections To Draft Delimitation Notification On Nov 4, 5

LEH/JAMMU, Nov 3: The State Election Commission (SEC) for Ladakh will hold personal hearings on November 4 and 5 to consider objections and suggestions received against the draft delimitation notification for the Union Territory.

The State Election Commission of Ladakh in October announced elections for all Gram Panchayats, known as Panchayat Halqas, across the Union Territory on November 21. The polls will be the first panchayat elections in Ladakh since it became a separate Union Territory in 2019.

According to a notice issued by the Commission on November 2, all individuals and organisations who submitted objections or suggestions against the draft notification have been invited to attend the hearings at the LAHDC new conference hall in Leh.

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The hearings will be conducted district-wise on November 4 for Nubra (12.30 pm to 1.30 pm), Changthang (2.30 pm to 3.30 pm), Sham (3.30 pm to 4.30 pm) and Leh (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm), it said.

On November 5, hearings will be held for Drass (10 am to 11 am), Kargil (11 am to noon), Sankoo (noon to 1 pm) and Zanskar (1 pm to 2 pm).

The commission had issued the draft delimitation notification on October 23, which was subsequently published in the Ladakh Gazette through a government order.

The commission said the personal hearings would provide an opportunity to all concerned persons and organisations to present their views before it finalises its recommendations.

All those who submitted objections or suggestions have been requested to attend the hearings at the designated venue according to the schedule prescribed for their respective districts.

The last panchayat elections in Ladakh were held in November 2018, when the region was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

No panchayat elections have been held since Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.