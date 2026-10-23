Ladakh SEC Invites Objections To Draft Delimitation Of LAHDC Constituencies

Leh, Oct 23: The Ladakh State Election Commission on Friday issued separate notifications inviting objections and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders on the draft delimitation of constituencies for eight newly created Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC).

According to eight separate notifications issued by the Commission, objections and suggestions must be submitted to the deputy commissioners or Block Development Officers of these districts by November 2.

The Commission proposes to determine the boundary of each constituency and seeks public feedback on the draft proposals.

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The draft delimitation process is being undertaken under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Election) Rules, 2026, which provide for the division of council areas into single-member territorial constituencies.

The notification outlines the process for delimiting constituencies in the newly created council areas.

The delimitation process will look at geographical contiguity, compactness of area, boundaries of panchayats, comparability of elector populations and the seasonal inaccessibility of constituencies.

The Commission stated that the draft delimitation proposals have been published to invite public feedback before final recommendations are made.

The exercise is aimed at finalising constituency boundaries for the eight newly constituted hill councils in Leh, Kargil, Changthang, Nubra, Drass, Zanskar, Sham and Sankoo, in accordance with the applicable election rules.

On October 21, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had notified 100 constituencies for the eight LAHDCs, nearly doubling the existing strength of 52 seats.

Under the new structure notified under the LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation 2026, Leh will have 22 constituencies, Kargil 21, Sankoo 13, Changthang 10, Nubra, Sham and Zanskar nine each, and Drass seven. (Agencies)