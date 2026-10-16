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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Ladakh Redefines Tehsils And Revenue Villages In Major Administrative Reorganisation

Ladakh Redefines Tehsils And Revenue Villages In Major Administrative Reorganisation

LEH, Oct 16: In a significant move to strengthen local administration, the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has issued a notification redefining tehsils and revenue villages across the districts of Sham, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, and Changthang. See detail...

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Daily Excelsior
03:36 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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LEH, Oct 16: In a significant move to strengthen local administration, the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has issued a notification redefining tehsils and revenue villages across the districts of Sham, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, and Changthang.

See detail click here....

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