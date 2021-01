LEH: Thirteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, where one person died of the infection, taking the fatalities in the Union territory to 128 and the virus caseload to 9,634, officials said on Wednesday.

The latest COVID-related death was reported from Kargil district on Tuesday, they said.

Of the 128 deaths so far, Leh district has accounted for the highest 84 deaths and Kargil 44. (AGENCIES)